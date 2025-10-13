Brinda Acharya: Working with S Narayan taught me the traditional way of filmmaking

Brinda recalls that the sets of Marutha had no monitor, a rare experience in today’s filmmaking. “For someone like me, who is still new, having a monitor helps me understand how I am performing. On this set, that was not possible. S Narayan Sir would stand right behind the camera, frame the shot himself, and guide us entirely through his vision. If he wanted me to adjust my hair or move slightly, I would do it, but I would never get to see how it looked. I had to completely trust the process and go by the captain of the ship. He has an incredible sense of cinema, and I believe he has envisioned my role beautifully. I completely trust his vision and the film.”