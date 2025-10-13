Brinda Acharya: Working with S Narayan taught me the traditional way of filmmaking

Brinda Acharya’s journey in Kannada cinema is quietly evolving. After X & Y, the actor now has a lineup that brings variety to her platter. Apart from her next release, Marutha, Brinda has Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, two projects set for 2026, a film headlined by Ajai Rao, another titled Sathya S/o Harischandra, and actor Manoranjan's next. “Projects are keeping me busy, but it is the audience accepting my choices that brings a whole new happiness,” says Brinda, her voice reflecting gratitude and excitement. “I am waiting to see how people connect with my choices,” she adds.
Marutha stars Shreyas Manju opposite Brinda, and is slated to hit theatres on October 31. Talking about working with the legendary S Narayan, Brinda says, “Working with him introduced me to a traditional school of filmmaking. It was an entirely different experience. The production team and the unit members were all veterans, people who have been in the industry for decades. They bring in the old-school way of making cinema, and in a very positive way, I got to learn how films were made traditionally,” she says.
Brinda recalls that the sets of Marutha had no monitor, a rare experience in today’s filmmaking. “For someone like me, who is still new, having a monitor helps me understand how I am performing. On this set, that was not possible. S Narayan Sir would stand right behind the camera, frame the shot himself, and guide us entirely through his vision. If he wanted me to adjust my hair or move slightly, I would do it, but I would never get to see how it looked. I had to completely trust the process and go by the captain of the ship. He has an incredible sense of cinema, and I believe he has envisioned my role beautifully. I completely trust his vision and the film.”
Marutha, produced by K Manju and Ramesh Yadav, with music, lyrics, and direction by S Narayan, blends commercial storytelling with a strong social message. “It is a film that connects with today’s youth while still carrying an important message,” says Brinda, adding that cinematographer PKH Das’s visuals add richness to the narrative.
The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Vijay Kumar and Sadhu Kokila, with Ravichandran and Nishvika in guest appearances. Brinda fondly recalls her first day shooting with Vijay Kumar. “There was a sequence that required rehearsals, and knowing how particular S Narayan Sir is, Vijay made sure we practiced the scene ten to twelve times. He is such an experienced actor, yet he rehearsed like a newcomer. I learned something important that day. No matter how long you have been in the industry, you have to erase everything and start fresh. That humility stood out to me,” she says.
About her co-star Shreyas Manju, Brinda shares, “Shreyas is a good friend and has a strong urge to explore cinema. He wants to do so many things, and he approaches every film with genuine curiosity and energy.”
She also speaks warmly about one of the film’s songs, 'Nammamma Savadatti Ellamma', a devotional dance number choreographed by Mohan Master. “It has come out beautifully. It is a dancer’s song, and I am eagerly waiting to watch it on screen,” she says.
In Marutha, Brinda plays a girl-next-door character, and she believes the film’s message has been portrayed beautifully through simple storytelling. “It is a socially driven story, and that is what makes it special,” she says.
Working with S Narayan, she concludes, was like stepping into a classroom. “He has worked with legends like Dr Rajkumar, and he shared so many stories from those days. Listening to him was a learning experience in itself. I felt like I was part of a legacy.”