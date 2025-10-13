Aniissh: Love OTP is inspired by my real-life police friend

Aniissh has completed filming his latest directorial venture, Love OTP, and its newly released trailer hints at a lively ride filled with emotion, humour, and chaos. The title itself teases playfulness, as OTP here means “Over Torture Pressure,” and the film seems to thrive on that very energy. The two-minute trailer captures a whirlwind of moments, combining romance, action, cricket, father-son conflict, police station confusion, and tangled friendships, all cut together with infectious rhythm and flair.
Love OTP follows Akshay, a young man chasing his cricket dreams while constantly getting distracted by love. His world spirals into a comic storm of heartbreaks, friendships, and unexpected trouble with the law. Through this mix of laughter and drama, Anissh, who stars, directs, and has written the screenplay, is gearing up to offer a youthful entertainer that celebrates the confusion, emotion, and madness of life.
“OTP has many meanings,” says Anissh with a smile. “For me, it is Over Torture Pressure. But as a director, I never felt that pressure. I wrote, acted, and directed this film, and I enjoyed every bit of it. Everyone knows how to cook biryani; it is the flavour that makes it yours. Likewise, I have added my own essence to this film. No matter the irritation or frustration, I make sure not to bring that onto the frame. Rest assured, Aniissh can never give a bad film.”
For Anissh, who earlier directed Ramarjuna, Love OTP offered a chance to explore a lighter and more youthful space. “I already had a technical hold as a filmmaker, but I wanted to try something fresh,” he shares. “This story actually came from an ACP friend of mine. He once told me that his son had too many girlfriends and it was becoming a headache. I found that line hilarious, and that is where the idea came from, a strict father caught in his son’s chaotic love life.”
Produced by Vijay M Reddy under Bhavaprita Productions and presented by Pushpa Munireddy, Love OTP also marks the comeback of actor Pramodini and stars Swaroopini, formerly known as Arohi Narayan, along with Swathi, Rajeev Kanakala, Janhvi Kakalakere, and Krishna Bhatt.
With music by Anand Rajavikram and cinematography by Harsha Vardhan K, the film has cleared its U/A certification and is gearing up for a November release.