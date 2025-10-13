Aniissh: Love OTP is inspired by my real-life police friend

“OTP has many meanings,” says Anissh with a smile. “For me, it is Over Torture Pressure. But as a director, I never felt that pressure. I wrote, acted, and directed this film, and I enjoyed every bit of it. Everyone knows how to cook biryani; it is the flavour that makes it yours. Likewise, I have added my own essence to this film. No matter the irritation or frustration, I make sure not to bring that onto the frame. Rest assured, Aniissh can never give a bad film.”