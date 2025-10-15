Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 tops Karnataka's box Office with ₹191 Crore

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed and lead by Rishab Shetty, has emerged as a cultural and commercial milestone for Kannada cinema in just 11 days of release. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, the film has earned over ₹191 crore in Karnataka, making it the highest-grossing Kannada film in Karnataka. Trade analysts predict that collections could surpass ₹250 crore in Karnataka during the upcoming festive week.