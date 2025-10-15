Rachana Rai: Working alongside a superstar like Darshan has been an absolute blessing

Darshan-starrer The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, is all set for a December 12 release, and the buzz is already palpable. The recently released second single, Onde Ondu Sala, featuring Darshan and Rachana Rai, has struck a chord with fans. Rachana, who is sharing screen space with Darshan for the first time, took to social media to express her admiration for the superstar.
“Working alongside a superstar like you has been an absolute blessing. Every single day on set was a lesson, watching your focus, patience, and effortless way of bringing a scene to life,” she wrote, adding, “Beyond the camera, it’s your warmth and genuine kindness that leave the biggest mark, truly one of the kindest souls I’ve ever come across, thank you for being not just an amazing co-star but an even more incredible human.”
Produced under Shri Jaimatha Combines, the film also brings together music composer Ajaneesh Loknath and Darshan for the first time. Rachana fondly recalled the grueling beach shoots, the scorching sun, sunburns, unpredictable weather, and long hours, but emphasised that the results were magical, with the song sequences becoming a highlight of her experience.
The shoot, however, was not without its challenges. According to the makers, while filming on an isolated island, the crew faced the tail of a deadly thunderstorm from Vietnam, which had already claimed 30 lives. The storm disrupted half a day of shooting, damaging equipment and accessories, before the team was safely relocated back to Krabi Island.
Rachana also praised cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj and the entire crew, whose dedication turned demanding shoots into visually stunning sequences. She thanked fans for their love and support, saying it made the experience even more memorable.
Currently, Darshan, who is facing a legal battle, has completed filming, and post-production is underway. The makers have confirmed that the theatrical release will proceed as scheduled. The ensemble cast also includes Mahesh Manjrekar and Vinay Gowda, promising an engaging cinematic experience.