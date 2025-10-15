Yash’s Toxic in the last leg of shooting
Rocking Star Yash is currently in Bengaluru, adding the finishing touches on his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. With the film scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2026, even a small glimpse from the sets has set the internet ablaze.
A recently surfaced video captures Yash in a shirtless smoking scene, instantly going viral among fans. The clip shows the actor standing on a balcony, clad only in jeans, exuding a raw, rugged charm as he smokes a cigarette. The candid footage, apparently shot by someone on set, offers a rare glimpse into the controlled intensity of the shoot.
In the video, the lower part of the balcony reveals a partially visible signboard reading “Samuel,” while a few crew members are seen just out of frame.
Fans were quick to react, flooding social media with playful comments, and admiration over Yash’s chiselled physique and screen presence. Many praised his dedication, noting how effortlessly he inhabits the character even in seemingly simple moments. Others speculated about the storyline, intrigued by the edgy visuals and mature themes hinted at in the clip.
Made simultaneously in Kannada and English and set for a worldwide release, Toxic produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Production and Yash's Monster Mind Creations hints at a bold, mature, and visually striking narrative. The leaked clip, though brief, offers a taste of the stylish and intense world the film aims to create. and especially with the cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
The film's cinematography is handled by Rajeev Ravi. Toxic is in its final shooting schedule, and is expected to wrap by late October or November in Bengaluru. While post-production work is already underway, the team plans to fully focus on it once shooting concludes.