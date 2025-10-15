Director Prem awaits KD release; eyes Bollywood debut

Director Prem is currently playing the waiting game as he is anticipating the release of his much-awaited Pan-India venture, KD. The film stars Dhruva Sarja alongside stalwarts like Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Sudeep. It also boasts Bollywood names such as Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty. Produced under KVN Productions, KD has, for reasons yet unexplained, faced delays, leaving fans and the team eager for clarity.
Meanwhile, Prem shared glimpses from the script pooja of the film at Mahakaleshwar, calling it “one of my biggest dreams." While he assured that the release date of KD will be announced soon, there are no signs of the film being released this year. When we reached out to Prem, he admitted that the makes are waiting for the perfect moment to announce it. But the excitement around KD has only grown.
While KD release remains under wraps, Prem has been quietly busy with another script, one he’s been nurturing for a while. Sources hint that the Kannada filmmaker is eyeing his Bollywood debut, and he’s in talks with none other than Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. He's also in talks with a few other production houses and actors. “I have met a few actors in Bollywood. And as a South director, the encouragement there has been heartening. I want to make an entry with a strong script," he says.
Meanwhile, Prem is not neglecting his next Kannada project. Alongside the Bollywood venture, he is reportedly working on a fresh Kannada film, keeping his loyal regional audience in mind. The director seems determined to balance both worlds. When asked about rumours of a collaboration with actor Darshan, he quipped, “Of course, whenever he is out of his legal issues, I will direct a film for him. He is like family," he said.