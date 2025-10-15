Koragajja set for a Pan-India release in six languages

After Kantara: Chapter 1, yet another film rooted in the spirit and tradition of coastal Karnataka is gearing up for release. Director Sudheer Attavar’s Koragajja, produced by Trivikram Sapalya under Success Films and Trivikram Cinemas, is set for a grand Pan-India release in six languages, with the team eyeing to hit the theatres on November 28.
The film’s first-look teaser and 3D motion poster were recently unveiled at a grand event that beautifully reflected the essence of coastal Karnataka.
The event began with a vibrant procession featuring the Dakshina Kannada instrumental ensemble and Udupi’s all-women tiger dance troupe. Two massive cutouts of Koragajja were unveiled amid the rhythmic beats of traditional drums, horns, and cymbals — setting a festive tone. Dignitaries including former minister Motamma, producer-director Vijayalakshmi Singh, director Sudheer Attavar, producer Trivikram Sapalya, and the film’s cast and crew offered floral tributes during the ceremony.
Speaking at the event, director Sudheer Attavar shared that the film’s journey began three years ago and reached completion after several challenges. Produced by Trivikram Sapalya with National Award-winning producer Vidyadhar Shetty as executive producer, the film, he said, has been made without compromise.
Koragajja features 31 songs composed by Gopi Sundar, sung by artists from across India. The story traces the spiritual journey of Koragajja, who attained divinity over two decades ago.
Producer Trivikram Sapalya shared that his long-standing friendship with Sudheer Attavar and his family’s devotion to Koragajja inspired him to take up the project. He added that the film brings together experienced actors and technicians, and the team is confident of releasing it by the end of November.
Veteran filmmaker Vijayalakshmi Singh recalled that the project was first initiated by Jai Jagadish years ago, before finding its way to Sudheer Attavar. She noted that the grandeur of the first-look event mirrors the film’s scale and ambition.
Actor Bhavya, who plays Queen Panjandayi, expressed her joy at being part of the film and the "unforgettable experience" of working with Kabir Bedi.
Actor Shruti, portraying Koragajja’s foster mother, shared that she shot an intense 28-hour sequence, praising the director’s passion and perseverance. She expressed hope that the film reaches audiences across India with the blessings of Koragajja.