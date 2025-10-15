Malvika Sharma to make Kannada debut opposite Ganesh in Srinivas Raju’s family drama

Golden Star Ganesh is once again joining hands with director Srinivas Raju, following their successful collaboration in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. They are reuniting for an untitled romantic family drama that went on floors in August. Backed by Samruddhi Manjunath's KVC Productions, and presented by Viraat Sai Creations, the film has already completed 60 per cent of its shoot.
The project features two female leads, and while Devika Bhat has officially joined the cast, it is speculated that Malvika Sharma is set to make her Kannada debut with this film. Malvika, a lawyer-turned-model-turned-actor, has previously appeared in Telugu and Tamil films such as Nela Ticket (2018), Red (2021), Coffee with Kadhal (2022), Bhimaa (2024), and Harom Hara (2024). While her official entry is yet to be formally announced, she is expected to join the shoot this month.
The film has already been shot in locations across Mysuru, with plans to explore picturesque spots in Kerala, North India, and Bhutan. The makers aim to deliver a visual treat with the film.
Ganesh, known for his romantic charm, is stepping into a completely new role. He plays an intellectual with a deep connection to music, farming, and nature. The film is a romantic family drama, filled with emotion and set against beautiful scenic backdrops, that combines heartfelt storytelling with stunning visuals.
The technical crew has cinematographer Venkat Prasad, and composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. Dialogues are penned by Vijay Eshwar and Kraanthi Kumar. The film’s shoot is progressing at full swing, and with Ganesh having no release in 2025, the team is aiming for an early 2026 release.
Meanwhile, Ganesh continues to juggle other projects, including Yours Sincerely Ram, directed by Vikyath, and Pinaka with Dhananjay, showing his versatility and dedication to diverse storytelling.