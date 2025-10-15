Malvika Sharma to make Kannada debut opposite Ganesh in Srinivas Raju’s family drama

The project features two female leads, and while Devika Bhat has officially joined the cast, it is speculated that Malvika Sharma is set to make her Kannada debut with this film. Malvika, a lawyer-turned-model-turned-actor, has previously appeared in Telugu and Tamil films such as Nela Ticket (2018), Red (2021), Coffee with Kadhal (2022), Bhimaa (2024), and Harom Hara (2024). While her official entry is yet to be formally announced, she is expected to join the shoot this month.



