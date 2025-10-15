Rishith Shetty’s coastal drama Maarnami to arrive this November

As the festive lights of Dasara fade across Karnataka, a new celebration is set to rise, this time on the big screen. Maarnami, a title that echoes the very spirit of the coastal Dasara, marks filmmaker Rishith Shetty’s latest creation as writer, director, and storyteller. The film is poised to bring the pulse of coastal Karnataka to life once again.
Headlined by Ritvvikk and Chaithra J Achar, Marnami also features Sonu Gowda in a pivotal role. The ensemble cast includes Suman Talwar, Prakash Thuminad, Jyothish Shetty, Swaraj Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Roop Varkady, and Chandrahass Ullal, adding depth to a story that captures regional authenticity and dramatic emotion. The story, penned by Sudhi Aryan, is expected to reflect the rhythm of the land.
Produced by Shilpa Nishant and Nishant Muniswamaiah under the Gunadhya Productions banner, the film brings together a strong technical team. While acclaimed composer Charan Raj scores the music, cinematography is by Shiva Sena, and production design is handled by Varadaraj Kamath. Arjun Raj, of Kantara fame, choreographs the stunts with Pratheek Shetty as editor, and Pramod Maravanthe as lyricist.
Shot over 70 days across the vibrant locales of Mangaluru, Marnami unfolds against the backdrop of Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) traditions and the grandeur of the coastal Dasara. Blending romance, drama, sentiment, and action, the film celebrates both the festival and the human stories that emerge from its heart.
Following the stupendous success of Kantara: Chapter 1, which is doing well across multiple languages, Marnami hopes to be the next big story from Karnataka’s coast, one that feels both rooted and universal.