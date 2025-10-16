Chethan Jodidhar: They called me a ‘time pass,’ so I turned it into a film

That strong drive eventually led to a change in perspective. “I told myself, if I can’t be an actor, I’ll be a technician. That’s when Time Pass was conceived,” he explains.



The film, which will release across Karnataka on October 17, draws inspiration from Chethan’s own life and two real incidents from the film industry. “When your own family starts saying you’ve treated life as a ‘time pass,’ it hits hard. So I decided to make a film about it,” he says.