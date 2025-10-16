K Madhusudhan: Even the best visuals are meaningless without emotion

The trailer and posters of director Raaj Vijay's Green suggest a forest that watches, whispers, and becomes a mirror to the protagonist’s mind. The psychological thriller unfolds as a haunting journey through isolation and delusion, where shadows have meaning and silence feels sentient. Leading the visual journey through this eerie world is cinematographer K Madhusudhan, who is also the VFX artist who gave fear a face in this film.

Ahead of the film’s release on October 23, Madhusudhan traces the journey by saying, “I was actually pursuing my MBA, but cinematography was always my calling. My real education began on film sets, not in classrooms.”



He started his career by assisting noted cinematographers in Hindi and Tamil films, absorbing the craft through observation and persistence. “That’s where I learned the language of light. After two years, I got my first independent project, a Malaysian film titled Bungalow No. 99 (2018). Then came a Marathi project and the Kannada indie, Maduve Oota, which did well at festivals. From there, there was no looking back,” says Madhusudhan.