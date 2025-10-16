Mahavatar Narasimha submitted for Oscar consideration

After Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films is also considering the Oscar potential of Mahavatar Narasimha, a 2D and 3D animated feature directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by the studio, and has already submitted it for consideration. Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions, the film had earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, becoming India’s highest-grossing animated release. Its multilingual appeal underscores the studio’s commitment to sharing diverse Indian stories on the global stage.