Mahavatar Narasimha submitted for Oscar consideration

After Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films is also considering the Oscar potential of Mahavatar Narasimha, a 2D and 3D animated feature directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by the studio, and has already submitted it for consideration. Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions, the film had earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, becoming India’s highest-grossing animated release. Its multilingual appeal underscores the studio’s commitment to sharing diverse Indian stories on the global stage.
Mahavatar Narsimha had an initial release in Indian theatres on July 25 which was expanded to multiple countries across the world including Sri Lanka, Australia, Malaysia, and across Europe from July 31. Despite stiff competition from star-powered films like Coolie, War 2 and a host of other releases that dominated theatres, the film continued its dream run with a good occupancy in India as well as overseas with an Indian expatriate population.
The mythological story revolves around the well-known Hindu myth of Prahlada, a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. His father, Hiranyakashipu—a mighty king and a staunch atheist—is enraged by his son's unwavering faith. Granted near-immortality by Lord Brahma, Hiranyakashipu repeatedly tries to eliminate Prahlada. But when his cruelty reaches its peak, Lord Vishnu intervenes in his fierce fourth incarnation, Narasimha, to protect Prahlada and vanquish the tyrant king.
The film is presented by Hombale Films, backed by Kleem Productions and produced by Shilpa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai. The film features an original score by composer Sam CS while the screenplay is penned by Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh.
This film is the first in Hombale Films' ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe which features a slate of animated films based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The films will be released between 2025 and 2037. The next film in line is Mahavatar Parashuram, which is set for a 2027 release.