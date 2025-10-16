Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 takes its first step to the Oscars

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, rooted in the coastal traditions of Karnataka, has been attracting attention across India and beyond, breaking records consistently. Released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, the film appeals to audiences with its authentic story, strong performances, and true representation of local culture. Now, the film is taking an important step toward the 2026 Academy Awards.
Hombale Films, the production house behind the project, plans to submit the prequel for Oscar consideration, aiming to share this uniquely Indian story with a global audience. Since its release on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been a box office hit, approaching Rs 700 crore worldwide in just 14 days, securing its spot among the top-grossing Indian films.
The original Kantara, which was released in 2022, also gained international attention, when the film was submitted for Best Picture and Best Actor. Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Best Actor. The prequel now aims to maintain that recognition on an international stage.
Rishab Shetty directs and stars in the film, and plays Berme, delivering a performance praised for its sincerity and emotional depth. Rukmini Vasanth plays Kanakavathi, Jayaram portrays King Rajashekara, and Gulshan Devaiah takes on Kulashekara, with an ensemble cast, all contributing to a rich and engaging narrative.
While deeply rooted in Karnataka’s folklore and traditions, the film connects with universal themes. The cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, production design by Vinesh Banglan, music by Ajaneesh Loknath, costumes by Pragathi Shetty, and stunts by Arjun Raj and Todor Lazarov, editing by Suresh Mallaiah, come together to create a visually stunning and immersive experience.
As Kantara: Chapter 1 looks toward the Oscars, it marks a significant milestone for Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films, and Indian cinema, showcasing strong storytelling, high production values, and cultural authenticity.