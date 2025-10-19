Raj B Shetty: Capturing Poornachandra Tejaswi’s essence in Jugari Cross will be our biggest task

Known for his bold choices, Raj continues to explore a wide range of roles as an actor, director, and producer. “When I entered the industry, I didn’t know how long I’d last. So when you get that space, you must experiment. In fact, the only reason we have this space today is because of experiments. There’s no point in getting comfortable. Stepping out of your comfort zone is what keeps it exciting. And right now, there’s so much acceptance for different kinds of stories in Kannada. I want to make the most of that.”



Asked whether Jugari Cross will be another story for audiences across the globe to discover, Raj says, “Every story should reach the world. There’s no such thing as just Kannada cinema, there’s only good cinema. It’s not about making it a pan-India project, but about taking it to audiences everywhere. The merit of the story will decide its reach. As a novel, Jugari Cross already has a global presence. Our job is to carry forward what Tejaswi created with his writing and close to capturing that same essence on screen.”