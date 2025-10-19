Raj B Shetty: Capturing Poornachandra Tejaswi’s essence in Jugari Cross will be our biggest task

After years of waiting, KV Poornachandra Tejaswi’s acclaimed novel Jugari Cross is finally making its way to the big screen. Director Gurudatha Ganiga, who made his mark with Ambi Ninge Vayasaytho and is now gearing up for the release of Karavalli, takes on the daunting task of adapting the literary masterpiece. The film’s teaser has already sparked interest, and leading this long-awaited adaptation is none other than Raj B Shetty. The filmmaker, who is in preparation for his own directorial, is thrilled to begin this project.
With Jugari Cross, Gurudatha Ganiga and Raj B Shetty are not merely adapting a story; they are bringing a literary landmark to cinema. And for Raj, that’s a cross worth carrying — one that feels like destiny fulfilled.
“There are two Jugari Crosses in my life. One, I am a fan of the book and of Tejaswi’s writing. Two, I’ve worked with Gurudatha Ganiga, who I truly believe is a fantastic director. I always wanted to work with filmmakers like him. That’s what drew me to cinema in the first place.”
The project has been a dream for many, but few dared to take it up. Jugari Cross has crossed paths with several filmmakers over the years, but it never materialised. “I’m glad it’s finally happening, and that I get to be part of it. This is not just a film, it’s a part of Kannada literature. Tejaswi’s words created worlds, and this book is one that made countless readers his fans. It’s thrilling, layered, and rooted. I read it years ago, never imagining I’d one day step into it.”
Known for his bold choices, Raj continues to explore a wide range of roles as an actor, director, and producer. “When I entered the industry, I didn’t know how long I’d last. So when you get that space, you must experiment. In fact, the only reason we have this space today is because of experiments. There’s no point in getting comfortable. Stepping out of your comfort zone is what keeps it exciting. And right now, there’s so much acceptance for different kinds of stories in Kannada. I want to make the most of that.”
Asked whether Jugari Cross will be another story for audiences across the globe to discover, Raj says, “Every story should reach the world. There’s no such thing as just Kannada cinema, there’s only good cinema. It’s not about making it a pan-India project, but about taking it to audiences everywhere. The merit of the story will decide its reach. As a novel, Jugari Cross already has a global presence. Our job is to carry forward what Tejaswi created with his writing and close to capturing that same essence on screen.”