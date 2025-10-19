Suni: Simple stories thrive when you have actors without pre-existing images

Director Simple Suni, known for simple yet engaging stories, is back with his latest outing, Moda Kavida Vaatavarana, a narrative that is light-hearted, emotional, and blend with thrilling twists. True to his style, Suni steps into familiar territory with uncomplicated storytelling, this time presenting a sci-fi love story told through a reverse screenplay.
The film also marks the launch of Sheelam M Swamy as the lead. “Sheelam came under my wing during Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story when he wanted to become an artist. For over 11 years, he has been part of the direction department, observing and learning. Now, he is stepping in front of the camera, and I wanted to direct my associate because I understand his sensibilities,” says the director.
Sheelam underwent rigorous training for the role, and Suni praises the dedication he brought to every scene. Co-stars Moksha and Sathvika, who play the two heroines, are also lauded for their unique contributions. “Moksha has a truly unique role, and Sathvika brings a fresh energy that complements the narrative perfectly,” he adds.
The film’s first song, 'Nannedeya Haadondanu', composed by Judah Sandy with lyrics penned by Suni himself, has been released on Saregama’s YouTube channel ahead of its planned release on January 9. “I have always loved simple stories, whether it was Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story, Ondhu Sarala Prema Kathe, or this film. Such stories thrive when you have actors without pre-existing images, and Sheelam fits this vision perfectly,” Suni remarks.
Produced by Ram Movies in association with other partners, Moda Kavida Vaatavarana also features cinematography by Santosh Rai Pataje. With its mix of romance, thriller, and playful confusion, Suni concludes that he has stayed true to the essence that has become his hallmark.