Dilmaar might have taken time, but it has given wings to my acting dreams: Ram

Ram’s journey in cinema is a story of patience, passion, and never giving up on a dream. He now makes his debut with Dilmaar, produced by Nagaraj under Vigneshwara Cinemas releasing this week, with Mahesh K as co-producer. But reaching the big screen wasn’t easy for him. “I was just a curious child from Sira,” Ram recalls. “Every Friday, I eagerly await new film releases. That curiosity grew into a dream, and that dream became a goal.” His love for cinema led him to Bengaluru during his PUC to learn more. “In 2000, I knew nothing about films. One of my college principals said, ‘If you want to get into cinema, you need to become a film journalist.’ I considered it, but my mother wanted me to finish my degree. I managed to fulfill both her wish and my dream of journalism.”
In June 2006, Ram arrived in Bengaluru, unaware of the patience his journey would demand. “It wasn’t easy. From 2006 to 2025, I kept pushing myself. At one point, a Telugu director offered me a job as a driver. I wanted to be in the cinema industry, so I took it. That role unexpectedly opened doors; I travelled across India for over 100 reality shows and gradually moved into assisting behind the camera. I went from being a driver to an assistant director. There were challenges, but my only aim was to become a hero on screen. I never considered side roles.” His television experience helped him build crucial connections. “I worked on shows like D, Jabardast, India’s Got Talent, and many Kannada dance reality shows. This platform helped me connect with celebrities, and I even became a producer and creative head in 2014. Yet, I never abandoned my acting dream.”
The turning point came in 2018 when Chandramouli, the dialogue writer for KGF, reached out to him on Instagram. “He initially wanted to work with a Telugu star, but when that didn’t happen, he decided to collaborate with a newcomer. My wife urged me to take the chance. I didn’t have any short films or prior acting experience, so it was tough. But here we are, Dilmaar is set to release on October 24.” Dilmaar is an emotional mass entertainer centred on love and family. “Psycho Shukla’s character will connect with the masses, especially women. It’s about heart, mind, and soul, the love between a father and daughter or a lover and his girl. Authenticity is key,” he explains.
From a technical standpoint, composer Radhan, best known for films like Arjun Reddy, and Jathi Ratnalu, has worked on Dilmaar. The cinematography is by Girish Gowda and Tanvik. Alongside Ram, the film features Dimple Hayathi, Aditi Prabhudeva, Ashok, and Sai Kumar in a pivotal antagonist role. “I’m grateful for the support from Kannada celebrities like Shivrajkumar and his wife Geetha, Dhruva Sarja, and Sriimurali,” he adds. Looking back, Ram concludes, “Dilmaar might have taken time, but it has given wings to my acting dreams. I already have another project, Ruby, and a few more in discussion. Chandramouli’s faith in a newcomer and my passion for acting came together perfectly. I’m confident audiences will love the film.”