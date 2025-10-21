Mahesh Gowda: Talent, not skin, defines a person

Mahesh Gowda has always believed in the power of cinema to transform perception, yet no journey has tested him as personally as Bilichukki Hallihakki. Living with vitiligo, Director Mahesh, who has written the story and screenplay, and doubling as producer, has chosen to step into the spotlight not merely as an actor, but as the embodiment of a story many would shy away from. Braving his vulnerabilities, he transforms private struggle into a public narrative, inviting audiences to confront and celebrate differences. With Kajal Kunder as his co-star and Roaring Star Sriimuruli presenting, the film is set for a statewide release on October 24, promising an intimate cinematic experience, moving, and socially resonant.
For Mahesh, telling this story was more than a project—it was a calling born during the isolation of the 2020 Covid period. “Bilichukki Hallihakki became personal for me during Covid. After my first film, Mahira, which gave me critical recognition, I felt the need to create something truly special. I had opened a page to speak about vitiligo, and it became clear that cinema is the strongest platform to share this message. I wanted to show that talent, not skin or body condition, defines a person,” he explains.
The actor-director-producer recalls an unexpected encounter with Puneeth Rajkumar, who encouraged him to turn his personal experience into a cinematic narrative. “It was accidental, unexpected, and yet, the universe had it planned. When he asked me about the patches in such a humble way, it sparked an idea. His vision was ten years ahead, and he insisted it should be a Kannada film. That encouragement gave me courage and perspective,” Mahesh says.
Claiming a first-of-its-kind status, Mahesh adds, “There are art films that touch upon vitiligo, and some celebrities or politicians have had it, but no commercial Indian film has made it the central subject. And no one who has the condition has brought it on screen. I am attempting it for the first time.”
The personal stakes are high. “Usually, personal things are shared with friends, but here I was sharing my private experience professionally. Even showing my skin on screen was difficult. Morally, the support I received normalized it, but it was challenging, especially knowing how my parents and family would watch. Still, I felt compelled to bring it to life,” he reflects.
For Kajal Kunder, the decision to join this sensitive yet groundbreaking project was driven by curiosity and the lure of a unique role. “When I heard the narration, I was fascinated. I’ve never encountered such a story, and I always seek roles different from my previous films. This character, who is unable to fully express her emotions, felt authentic and beautifully written. It challenged me as an actor,” she shares.
Working alongside Mahesh, both as co-star and director, came with its own dynamics. “There were no doubts. Mahesh felt normal to me; his condition didn’t define him. Of course, he is conscious, and we all had to be sensitive, but ultimately he became my co-star in the truest sense,” Kajal says, emphasising the respect and professionalism on set.
Mahesh, mindful of balancing social messaging with entertainment, states, “I wanted a narrative with concept, but not a documentary. The aim was to entertain while subtly conveying a message.” He also reflects on portraying a version of himself. “Acting as Shiva while directing brought back many personal incidents. At seventy per cent into preparation, I never thought I would act, but Puneeth Rajkumar’s suggestion made me embrace the challenge.”
Kajal prepared meticulously, relying on a strong script. “Everything I needed was in the writing. I studied human emotions closely, and Kavita, my character, felt like a perfect fit. It was everyday life captured authentically,” she explains.
When asked about audience takeaways, Mahesh remains humble yet ambitious. “I was told not to become Upendra, the perfect entertainer with philosophy underneath. My goal is awareness, empathy, and inspiration. I worked around limitations, took responsibility for the cast, and ensured the story resonates without feeling preachy.”
On whether the film was meant to motivate, he clarifies, “This story isn’t born out of concern alone. Yes, vitiligo surrounds the narrative, but it’s pure entertainment. I hope it touches hearts and sparks conversations, while letting people enjoy the story first.”
Mounting this film under the HonnuDi Productions banner, Bilichukki Hallihakki also stars Jahangeer, Veena Sunder, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Ravi Bhat, and Girija Lokesh. The film has music composed by Riyo Antony and cinematography by Kiran CHM.