Mahesh Gowda: Talent, not skin, defines a person

Claiming a first-of-its-kind status, Mahesh adds, “There are art films that touch upon vitiligo, and some celebrities or politicians have had it, but no commercial Indian film has made it the central subject. And no one who has the condition has brought it on screen. I am attempting it for the first time.”

The personal stakes are high. “Usually, personal things are shared with friends, but here I was sharing my private experience professionally. Even showing my skin on screen was difficult. Morally, the support I received normalized it, but it was challenging, especially knowing how my parents and family would watch. Still, I felt compelled to bring it to life,” he reflects.

For Kajal Kunder, the decision to join this sensitive yet groundbreaking project was driven by curiosity and the lure of a unique role. “When I heard the narration, I was fascinated. I’ve never encountered such a story, and I always seek roles different from my previous films. This character, who is unable to fully express her emotions, felt authentic and beautifully written. It challenged me as an actor,” she shares.

