Ajai Rao-Sonal Monteiro's crime-love saga Radheyaa set to hit theatres on this date

Krishna Ajai Rao, the versatile actor, steps into a new avatar with Radheyaa. After years of working with various directors and honing his craft, Vedaguru directs and also doubles as the producer under the Keerthi Chahna Cinema Karkhaane banner. The film features Sonal Monterio co-starring alongside Ajai; the teaser of the film was recently unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into this unique narrative.
“The name Radheyaa comes from Karna of the Mahabharata, whose mother’s name was Radha. While the film doesn’t relate to Karna’s story directly, it draws inspiration from the essence of his sacrifice. When Ajai Rao first heard this story, he was as captivated as I was as a director. Even though it’s a love story, I wanted to tell it differently.
For Ajai Rao, this film holds a special place in his journey, who plays a character as a criminal in jail, who has a psych edge—something completely new for him. "Vedguru has crafted this story with such care, and seeing it come to life has been rewarding. As a producer myself, I understand the struggles behind making a film reach this stage.”
Sonal Monterio added, “Radheyaa has given me a fresh experience. I play Amrutha, a crime reporter who dreams of moving to a bigger channel after studying a major case. Working with this team has been a pleasure.”
The film, set to release on November 21, and distributed by Kantraju. Radheyaa has music by Viyaan SA (Sandy Addanki), cinematography by Rammy, and editing by Suresh Armugam.