Ajai Rao-Sonal Monteiro's crime-love saga Radheyaa set to hit theatres on this date

Krishna Ajai Rao, the versatile actor, steps into a new avatar with Radheyaa. After years of working with various directors and honing his craft, Vedaguru directs and also doubles as the producer under the Keerthi Chahna Cinema Karkhaane banner. The film features Sonal Monterio co-starring alongside Ajai; the teaser of the film was recently unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into this unique narrative.

“The name Radheyaa comes from Karna of the Mahabharata, whose mother’s name was Radha. While the film doesn’t relate to Karna’s story directly, it draws inspiration from the essence of his sacrifice. When Ajai Rao first heard this story, he was as captivated as I was as a director. Even though it’s a love story, I wanted to tell it differently.

