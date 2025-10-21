Sudeep at Brat trailer launch: Krishna has grown with every film

Brat, which reunites director Shashank and actor Darling Krishna after Kousalya Supraja Rama, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 31. The makers had Kiccha Sudeep unveil the film’s trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into a story that blends cricket, emotion and the chaos of ambition.
Produced by Manjunath Kandakur under Dolphin Entertainment, Brat opens with intensity and grit. The trailer doesn’t treat cricket as just a game but as a stage where human greed and loyalty are tested. Krishna’s character seems torn between passion and power, caught in the pull of fame and the pitfalls of corruption.
At the launch, Sudeep spoke with warmth about the collaboration. “Shashank is a fine storyteller, and his films always have depth,” he said. “Krishna has grown with every film, and both of them proved their strength with Kousalya Supraja Rama. I hope Brat reaches people the same way.”
For Krishna, the moment carried nostalgia. “It feels special to have Sudeep sir unveil our trailer again. He launched Kousalya Supraja Rama too, and that film changed a lot for us. Having him here again feels lucky.”
The trailer presents Brat as a film that looks beyond cricket. It’s about choices, conviction, and the cost of defiance. The visuals shift between packed stadiums and dimly lit corridors, balancing the thrill of the sport with the silence of inner conflict. Krishna’s character appears to walk a thin line between integrity and temptation.
Director Shashank credited his crew for bringing his vision alive. “Everyone gave their best. The film has been made with honesty, and I hope the audience senses that when they watch it.” The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya, while Abhilash Kalathi handles the cinematography.
Producer Manjunath Kandakur said, “It means a lot that Sudeep sir launched our trailer. He’s an actor who understands cricket, and that connection felt right for this story. Shashank’s storytelling, Krishna’s performance and the technical strength behind it make Brat special."
With Krishna, the film has Manisha playing the female lead, and Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and Dragon Manju in pivotal roles.