M Chandramouli: KGF shaped me as a director for Dilmaar

Debutant filmmaker M Chandramouli reminisces about a dream that was tucked away in the corners of his heart for a long time. “I actually came to the industry to become a director,” says Chandramouli, who began his career behind the scenes in KGF Chapter 1 as a writer. "Fortunately, I got to associate with the KGF team, where I started in the direction department. I was handling workshops for new artistes, writing short scenes for them. That’s when Prashanth Neel noticed my writing and felt I had a flair for it. He encouraged me to move into the writing department,” he recalls, as he gears up for the release of his directorial debut, Dilmaar, on October 24.
What began as a simple creative exercise became the foundation of Chandramouli’s writing career, and since then, he has worked on nearly 15 films, including Roberrt and Madagaja. He has also been involved in writing for the Kannada versions for Tamil and English projects. “Before becoming a director, I wanted to be strong in writing. KGF helped me build that strength,” he says.
But finding his way back to direction wasn’t easy. “It’s risky,” he admits with quiet honesty. “Direction is demanding, and it becomes tougher when you add financial hurdles. When I finally felt ready to direct, COVID hit and stole two years from all of us. But I realised this is what every newcomer faces when trying to bring their vision to life. I knew this was my time.”
That conviction fuelled Dilmaar. “Dil stands for love, maar for action. It’s a story where emotions collide, where love and rage walk hand in hand. That’s the heartbeat of Dilmaar,” says the filmmaker, who believes casting plays an important part in convincing the audience. “We wanted a hero with both intensity and freshness. Ram’s personality was perfect for the role of Psycho Shulka. His look and his voice convinced me right away. Then came the workshops, which helped him completely become the character.”
Produced by Nagaraj Bhadravati and Mahesha K, Dilmaar also stars Aditi Prabhudeva and Dimple Hayathi. With cinematography by Thanvik, music by Radhan, and a background score by Pradyothan, Chandramouli promises a film that is both visually striking and emotionally grounded.
Having once been part of KGF, comparisons are inevitable. “When you’ve worked with people like Yash and Prashanth Neel, and received support from stars like Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali, and Dhruva Sarja, it motivates you to deliver. Even Puneeth Rajkumar had kind words for my work. Recently, H D Kumaraswamy also spoke warmly about our film. It means a lot,” says Chandramouli.
As Dilmaar nears release, Chandramouli admits to feeling a mix of excitement and anxiety. “The trailer, the songs, and the early reactions have been very positive. But until the audience watches it on the big screen, that wait never ends. Fingers crossed.”
Looking back, Chandramouli sees Dilmaar as a journey from pen to camera. “Writing gave me the foundation. Direction taught me courage. And Dilmaar is where both have come together," he concludes.