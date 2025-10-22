M Chandramouli: KGF shaped me as a director for Dilmaar

Debutant filmmaker M Chandramouli reminisces about a dream that was tucked away in the corners of his heart for a long time. “I actually came to the industry to become a director,” says Chandramouli, who began his career behind the scenes in KGF Chapter 1 as a writer. "Fortunately, I got to associate with the KGF team, where I started in the direction department. I was handling workshops for new artistes, writing short scenes for them. That’s when Prashanth Neel noticed my writing and felt I had a flair for it. He encouraged me to move into the writing department,” he recalls, as he gears up for the release of his directorial debut, Dilmaar, on October 24.



What began as a simple creative exercise became the foundation of Chandramouli’s writing career, and since then, he has worked on nearly 15 films, including Roberrt and Madagaja. He has also been involved in writing for the Kannada versions for Tamil and English projects. “Before becoming a director, I wanted to be strong in writing. KGF helped me build that strength,” he says.