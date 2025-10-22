Hari Jayanna signed for Shivarajkumar's 135th film

Shivarajkumar, who has a few surprises in store to be announced soon, is currently shooting for DAD. The Century Star, who is also part of Hemanth M Rao's 666 Operation Dream Theatre, will begin shooting Pavan Wadeyar's project shortly. He is also busy with the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and will join the set of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 soon.