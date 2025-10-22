Hari Jayanna signed for Shivarajkumar's 135th film

Shivarajkumar is all set to headline his 135th film, produced by Raja (Ramesh Kumar) under the banner Aphrodite Renaissance Talkies, marking the production house’s debut venture. The film will be directed by Hari Jayanna, who previously helmed Padavipoorva, bringing a mix of experience and fresh perspective to the project.
Touted as a mega family entertainer, the film will showcase Shivanna in a special and unconventional role. The team plans to begin shooting early next year, with the female lead and other key characters currently being finalised.
While details about the technical crew and supporting cast are still under wraps, the makers plan to share updates soon.
Shivarajkumar, who has a few surprises in store to be announced soon, is currently shooting for DAD. The Century Star, who is also part of Hemanth M Rao's 666 Operation Dream Theatre, will begin shooting Pavan Wadeyar's project shortly. He is also busy with the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and will join the set of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 soon.