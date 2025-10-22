Dheeren stars in Satya Prakash's full-fledged commercial outing

D Satya Prakash, the critically acclaimed director known for his distinctive films like Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is gearing up for his fifth directorial venture. Interestingly, he will be collaborating with actor Dheeren, grandson of the legendary Dr Rajkumar, who has been meticulous in selecting his projects and is now joining Satya Prakash for his third outing.
Produced by RV Multi Cines Creators, the film will be a departure from Satya Prakash’s usual formulaic narratives, signaling a full-on commercial outing designed to capture wider audiences. Following Dheeren’s completion of Pabbar, directed by Sandeep Sunkad, the new project is slated to enter production soon.
Industry sources reveal that Shivarajkumar, who has previewed the story, was thrilled by the subject and personally extended his blessings to the project. For Satya Prakash, this film represents a turning point, an opportunity to step away from familiar territory and embrace a commercially driven narrative while retaining his signature storytelling style.
Currently in pre-production, the team is in the process of finalising the cast and technical crew.