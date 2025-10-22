Pramod to headline KP Sreekanth's upcoming mass entertainer

From his debut in Geetha Bangle Stores to films like Premier Padmini and Rathnan Prapancha, actor Pramod has steadily carved a niche for himself. His talent has also crossed language barriers, earning him a break in Telugu with Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, and he is currently working on another intriguing Telugu project, Lenin, with Akhil Akkineni.
The latest buzz is that Pramod is gearing up to lead an out-and-out mass entertainer, which is expected to bring together some of the best artistes and technicians in the industry. The film is produced by KP Sreekanth, known for hits like Tagaru and Salaga, under the banner of Venus Enterrtainers.
The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Chala, who will be ably supported by a strong technical department. While Hari Krishna is set to score the music, Satya Hegde will be the cinematographer, while production design will be managed by Shivakumar of KGF fame, along with Amar. Nirmal will oversee the VFX.
Amrutha Iyengar is cast as the female lead of the film, which also stars veteran actor Sai Kumar, marking 50 years in the industry. The makers plan to honour his incredible career with a felicitation at the launch event.
The grand launch, scheduled for October 24, is expected to draw big names from Kannada cinema, including Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha, Sudeep, and Dhananjaya. In the event, the makers plan to unveil the film’s title. The project is expected to go on floors this November.