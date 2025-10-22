Pramod to headline KP Sreekanth's upcoming mass entertainer

From his debut in Geetha Bangle Stores to films like Premier Padmini and Rathnan Prapancha, actor Pramod has steadily carved a niche for himself. His talent has also crossed language barriers, earning him a break in Telugu with Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, and he is currently working on another intriguing Telugu project, Lenin, with Akhil Akkineni.

The latest buzz is that Pramod is gearing up to lead an out-and-out mass entertainer, which is expected to bring together some of the best artistes and technicians in the industry. The film is produced by KP Sreekanth, known for hits like Tagaru and Salaga, under the banner of Venus Enterrtainers.