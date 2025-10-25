Shivarajkumar: The story of Gummadi Narsaiah is extraordinary

Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, Shivanna elaborated on the role’s appeal, “When I heard of Gummadi Narsaiah and his works, I wondered, does such a person really exist today? The love people have for him, the values he embodies, it touched me deeply.” He recalled the serendipitous way the project found him: “I asked the director why he wanted me for this role. He said he could only imagine my face bringing this person’s life to the screen, and that made me happy. Learning more about Gummadi Narsaiah only deepened my excitement. Not that I want to enter politics, but his story is human and extraordinary. Even today, he travels by bus and dedicates himself to serving people.”