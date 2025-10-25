Shivarajkumar: The story of Gummadi Narsaiah is extraordinary

Shivarajkumar, who has been entertaining audiences with roles ranging from mass entertainers to family dramas and gritty underworld sagas, is stepping into uncharted territory. His next venture, Gummadi Narsaiah, a biopic of the legendary politician, promises to illuminate the life of a man who became the true voice of the people. Narsaiah served as the MLA for Yellandu across multiple terms between 1983–1994 and 1999–2009, often triumphing as an Independent candidate, earning a reputation as a stalwart of grassroots politics.
Directed by debutant Parameshwar Hivrale and produced by N Suresh Reddy under Pravallika Arts Creations, the film’s first look immediately conveys Narsaiah’s grounded persona. Shivarajkumar appears in a simple white kurta-pyjama with a red scarf, strolling alongside a bicycle against the Assembly’s backdrop. A red flag bearing the hammer and sickle underscores his leftist ideology, while books tied to the bicycle subtly reveal the politician’s intellectual depth and lifelong commitment to knowledge.
Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, Shivanna elaborated on the role’s appeal, “When I heard of Gummadi Narsaiah and his works, I wondered, does such a person really exist today? The love people have for him, the values he embodies, it touched me deeply.” He recalled the serendipitous way the project found him: “I asked the director why he wanted me for this role. He said he could only imagine my face bringing this person’s life to the screen, and that made me happy. Learning more about Gummadi Narsaiah only deepened my excitement. Not that I want to enter politics, but his story is human and extraordinary. Even today, he travels by bus and dedicates himself to serving people.”
Shivanna’s inspiration also harks back to his father, Dr. Rajkumar, who often said that true living meant contributing to others. “My father never lived for himself. He always wanted his language, culture, and people to flourish. Cinema is not just about films; it’s about touching lives. Gummadi Narsaiah’s story deserves to be told.”
The actor will start with a brief shoot in December, followed by the full schedule in January. “This is a full-fledged role in a Telugu film releasing in multiple languages. It’s a dedication to a remarkable person. Irrespective of language, it should inspire everyone, especially politicians and citizens alike, to find joy in serving others. It’s never about ambition, he serves, whether or not he holds office.”
The film assembles a strong technical team: Satish Mutyala on cinematography, Suresh Bobbili scoring the music, and Satya Giduturi editing. Set for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, Gummadi Narsaiah aims to celebrate integrity, service, and sacrifice with a moving, respectful portrayal.
Meanwhile, Shivanna, gearing up for the release of 45, remains fully engaged with multiple projects including DAD, Pavan Wadeyar’s upcoming venture, Peddi, and Jailer 2.