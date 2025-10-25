Halka Don gets a star-studded launch

KP Sreekanth, the producer behind hits like Tagaru and Salaga, officially unveiled his next big project on Friday. Titled Halka Don, the film made under the Venus Enterrtainers banner, marked its muhurat ceremony with a star-studded celebration that brought together Kannada cinema’s finest. Shivarajkumar and Geetha, Sudeep, producer Shylaja Nag, Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Vinay Rajkumar, and director R Chandru graced the event. Legendary actor Sai Kumar, celebrating fifty years in cinema, was honoured by the team during the occasion.