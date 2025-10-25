Halka Don gets a star-studded launch

KP Sreekanth, the producer behind hits like Tagaru and Salaga, officially unveiled his next big project on Friday. Titled Halka Don, the film made under the Venus Enterrtainers banner, marked its muhurat ceremony with a star-studded celebration that brought together Kannada cinema’s finest. Shivarajkumar and Geetha, Sudeep, producer Shylaja Nag, Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Vinay Rajkumar, and director R Chandru graced the event. Legendary actor Sai Kumar, celebrating fifty years in cinema, was honoured by the team during the occasion.
The launch was a lively affair, with Sudeep clapping the first shot, Geetha and Rachita Ram rolling the camera, and Shivarajkumar calling the first 'action cut' Lead actors Pramod and Amrutha Iyengar were formally introduced. Supporting actors Ramesh Indira and Jyothi Rai complete the ensemble.
Duniya Vijay shared his excitement, saying, “This production house gave me a new lease of life after Salaga and Bheema. The combination in Halka Don is stellar. I will never forget the contributions from Satya Hegde, Suri, and Harikrishna’s superhit music. I wish the team all the success.”
Producer KP Sreekanth added, “Seeing the muhurat energy today, I am confident this film will be special.” Meanwhile, Pramod, making a strong statement, said, “I’ve never felt this much tension for any debut. Shivarajkumar and Sudeep’s appreciation motivates me. I trust this film will support my journey.”
Directed by Chala, Halka Don is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The mass entertainer will have cinematography by Satya Hegde and music by V Harikrishna.