Tanisha Kuppanda: Khushbu ma'am inspired me to turn producer

Tanisha acknowledges that many have labelled her “just a glam actor” for years. “Bigg Boss helped people see the real me. It made them realise they shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. The show allowed me to connect with people directly, and they got to know who I really am,” she explains. However, fame brought its own misconceptions. “After Bigg Boss, many assumed I had everything—cars, money, support. But nobody pays your bills. I worked hard for everything I have. My business, my acting, my lifestyle, it’s all built from scratch. I’ve made my own way, and my partners believe in me because of my work and communication,” she shares.