Tanisha Kuppanda: Khushbu ma'am inspired me to turn producer

Tanisha Kuppanda is often recognised for her glamorous on-screen image and her appearance on Bigg Boss. However, before all that, she was a young girl in fourth grade dreaming of becoming an actor. “It was a childhood dream,” she recalls. “I had no film background or connections, so getting this far on my own feels like a big achievement.”
Her upcoming film Kona, directed by Hari Krishna and releasing on October 31, marks a significant step for her. Not only does she star as the female lead opposite Komal Kumar, but she also takes on the role of producer for the first time. “I don’t have a godfather, nor am I from a rich family. I created my own brand, and I’m here to fulfill my vision. Everything I have today is earned,” she says with conviction.
Tanisha acknowledges that many have labelled her “just a glam actor” for years. “Bigg Boss helped people see the real me. It made them realise they shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. The show allowed me to connect with people directly, and they got to know who I really am,” she explains. However, fame brought its own misconceptions. “After Bigg Boss, many assumed I had everything—cars, money, support. But nobody pays your bills. I worked hard for everything I have. My business, my acting, my lifestyle, it’s all built from scratch. I’ve made my own way, and my partners believe in me because of my work and communication,” she shares.
With Kona, Tanisha hopes to change people's perceptions of her. “I had to create a role in my own film to prove that I can be versatile. I’ve done glamorous roles, but I can also handle subtle and strong ones,” she says, adding, “I got a few lead offers before, but some films were never released. I failed there but never gave up. I became my own guide. Now, I’m ready to take on experimental subjects.”
Interestingly, her interest in production started years ago. “In 2018, I was working on a series called Lakshmi Stories. Khushbu ma’am was the producer, and I admired how she was respected and treated. I decided then that I also wanted to become a producer,” Tanisha recalls, and adds, “No one gave me the strong role I wanted, so I thought I’d create it myself.”
Kona is a fantasy horror comedy where Tanisha plays Lakshmi, a character with shades she’s never portrayed before. “Kona gave me the chance to show that I’m not just a glam doll. Acting is my passion. The character matters most to me,” she states. “Even as a producer, I made sure I did what the film demanded.”
Working with Komal Kumar was both comfortable and inspiring for her. “From the script stage, Komal was in our minds. On screen, he delivered everything needed, and off screen, he was every bit a producer’s actor. He helped us with his contacts, improved our production quality, and supported us like a true team player. Even Jaggesh sir backed us at every step,” Tanisha says.
The film also stars Raghu Ramana Koppa, Rithvi Jagadhish, Vijay Chendur, M K Mutt, and Jagadish Kumar S (Jagappa). It has music by Shashank Seshagiri, cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy, and is co-produced by Ravi Kiran and Sankalp. Tanisha reveals she personally designed her costumes to match her audience's expectations. “People who know me as bold and daring will see me in a completely new light.”
As Kona prepares for release, Tanisha reflects on the journey that shaped her. “Every phase has been a lesson. I’ve stumbled, learned, and built myself up again. Today, I stand proud because I didn’t give up. Kona is a reflection of my growth, my risk, and my faith in myself.”