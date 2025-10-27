Deva Sharma takes a leap of faith with Arjun Yogi's Varna

From the corporate world to the creative field of cinema, Deva Sharma’s journey is truly exciting. A line from the Bhagavad Gita inspired the story of Varna, but it was his strong belief that brought it to life. “Initially, I planned Varna as a short film. However, when producer Mallineni Naveen Chowdhary heard the script, he simply said, ‘This story deserves a bigger stage. Let’s make it without compromise.’”
That decision changed a simple idea into a complete feature film, marking a turning point for Deva and everyone involved. Businessman Naveen Chowdhary from Pavagada says, “I trusted Deva’s vision. He had something meaningful to say, and I wanted to support that honesty. I just told him to make it well, and he has.”
Varna tells a story filled with rural spirit, about a man who stands for truth and justice. Arjun Yogi brings that spirit to life in the lead role. “This is my fifth film and one that means a lot to me. Varna is a straightforward village youth who doesn’t tolerate mistakes. His world is simple but filled with integrity,” says Arjun.
Bhavya Gowda, who stars alongside Arjun, plays Suma, a gentle village girl, in the film. Supported by Ramesh Krishna as the music director, and Gauri Venkatesh as the cinematographer, the film has stunts by Chinnayya and Sagar.
Varna, which is currently in post-production, is gearing up for a November release.