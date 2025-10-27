Deva Sharma takes a leap of faith with Arjun Yogi's Varna

From the corporate world to the creative field of cinema, Deva Sharma’s journey is truly exciting. A line from the Bhagavad Gita inspired the story of Varna, but it was his strong belief that brought it to life. “Initially, I planned Varna as a short film. However, when producer Mallineni Naveen Chowdhary heard the script, he simply said, ‘This story deserves a bigger stage. Let’s make it without compromise.’”