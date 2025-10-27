Sahana Murthy to shift tracks for his upcoming pan-Indian entertainer

Filmmaker Sahana Murthy, known for movies like Rose, Mass Leader, and Trivikrama, is stepping into a new area with his next project, a full-fledged comedy, designed to connect with audiences across different languages. Produced by Vishwas under Vishwas World Tech Pvt Ltd, the film is shaping up to be one of Sahana Murthy’s most ambitious project to date.
Unlike his previous works that focused on romance, action, and drama, this project dives into comedy. The director believes this genre is both universal and needed today. “We have seen regular comedies like Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, and Welcome. But the story I wrote takes it a step further. That’s why I wanted to make it in multiple languages. The humour and story can appeal to everyone.”
The filmmaker has already begun talks with actors from the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries, aiming for a diverse cast that reflects the film’s pan-Indian vision. Interestingly, he has also started discussions with actor Sunny Leone for a key role in the film.
Having tried various genres over the years, Sahana Murthy acknowledges that figuring out what the audience truly wants has been a journey. “When I look at the audience, I see that what they ultimately want is a good entertainer. We’ve seen hundreds of love stories and action dramas that include some comedy. I wanted to focus entirely on humour. It’s something I’ve never done before, and I’m excited to explore it in my fifth film.”
Elaborating on his vision, Sahana Murthy says, “I want people to come to theatres, laugh as much as they can, and forget their worries. If I can make them laugh and enjoy those two hours, that will be my biggest success.”