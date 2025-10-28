Release date of Raghu Shivamogga’s The Task is out

Raghu Shivamogga, who has made a mark both on the big and small screens, is ready to return with his third directorial venture, The Task. The action thriller, inspired by real events, has already caught attention with its teaser that hints at something intense, emotional, and deeply rooted in reality.
The teaser launch turned into a gathering of creative minds and admirers, with ADGP M Chandrashekar, Lahari Velu, Veerakaputra Srinivas, and filmmakers Pavan Wadeyar, Simple Suni, and Chetan Kumar in attendance. The energy in the room reflected a shared sentiment that The Task felt purposeful and driven.
ADGP Chandrashekar summed it up best, and said, “The Task is not just about entertainment. Every mission and every operation carries a purpose, and that message comes through strongly here. The teaser looks impressive, and the effort behind it shows.”
Pavan Wadeyar described the film’s tone as assured and striking. He admired Raghu’s ability to balance storytelling and craft, adding, “Rajesh Sir supporting his son’s dream is something every parent can take pride in. The teaser gives a strong first impression.”
For director Chetan Kumar, the teaser is a test of curiosity. “Raghu has given us a real task to guess the story,” he said with a smile. “The leads look like two tigers ready to clash. His storytelling always feels grounded, and his endings hold interest till the final moment.”
Simple Suni, who has followed Raghu’s journey closely, said, “Even before Choori Katte, his short films were winning awards. He has always had a unique voice. The Task feels like the next leap in his evolution as a filmmaker.”
Describing The Task as an action thriller that carries emotional depth and honesty, Raghu said, “The film is a collective effort built on passion and precision. Its essence lies in the truth of the incidents that inspired it."
Starring Jaya Surya R Azad and Sagar Ram in the lead roles, The Task features music by Juda Sandy and editing by Prakash Karinjan. Produced under Lokapoojya Picture House, the film is set to hit theatres on November 21, promising an experience that blends realism with raw cinematic energy.