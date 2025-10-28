Srini expands his Birbal universe with a star-studded ensemble

The biggest highlight is undoubtedly the return of Khushbu Sundar to Kannada cinema. The versatile actor, who has enjoyed immense popularity across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi industries, was a leading name in Kannada in the 1990s, known for hits like Ranadheera, Yuddha Kaanda, and Anjada Gandu. Her last appearance in Kannada was Naanalla. Although several filmmakers over the years have tried to bring her back, none of those projects materialised until now. Srini has succeeded in casting her in a prominent, performance-driven role in Birbal 2, marking her much-awaited return to Kannada cinema.