Srini expands his Birbal universe with a star-studded ensemble

Director and actor Srini, who began filming Birbal 2 in July this year, is now inching closer to wrapping up the much-anticipated sequel to his 2019 crime thriller Birbal Trilogy: Case 1 – Finding Vajramuni. The project, backed by KVN Productions, has been progressing steadily, with post-production already underway even as a few final scenes are being filmed.
What makes Birbal 2 particularly exciting is the ensemble that Srini has assembled this time. While Birbal – Finding Vajramuni marked the debut of Rukmini Vasanth, Srini, who directs and also stars in the lead as a lawyer, seems to be upping the ante with the sequel.
The biggest highlight is undoubtedly the return of Khushbu Sundar to Kannada cinema. The versatile actor, who has enjoyed immense popularity across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi industries, was a leading name in Kannada in the 1990s, known for hits like Ranadheera, Yuddha Kaanda, and Anjada Gandu. Her last appearance in Kannada was Naanalla. Although several filmmakers over the years have tried to bring her back, none of those projects materialised until now. Srini has succeeded in casting her in a prominent, performance-driven role in Birbal 2, marking her much-awaited return to Kannada cinema.
Equally interesting is the comeback of Daisy Bopanna. The actor, known for her roles in Rama Shama Bhama and Gaalipata alongside Ganesh, is remembered for her charming screen presence. Having worked in multiple languages, Daisy had taken a long break from cinema, and her presence in Birbal 2 signals a new chapter in her acting journey.
Adding a fresh dimension to the cast is Yogalakshmi, known for Tourist Family. The young actor, who gained attention in Tamil and digital circles, now makes her Kannada debut with this film. Her inclusion further reflects Srini’s eye for blending experience with new talent.
While plot and casting details remain tightly guarded, sources hint that Srini, who plans to expand the Birbal universe into a larger multiverse, is looking to make the sequel bigger and better in scale and storytelling. An official announcement is awaited.