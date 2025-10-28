Upendra's legacy defines I Am God's core

When a student’s dream meets his mentor’s blessing, it creates a moment to remember. That’s exactly what unfolded recently as Real Star Upendra unveiled the trailer of I Am God, a suspense-laced romantic thriller written, directed, produced, and headlined by Ravi Gowda.
The title I Am God immediately evokes Upendra’s legacy, and fittingly, Ravi, who worked with the Real Star on Uppi 2 is now carrying forward that spirit of bold storytelling. “When I decided to make films, I didn’t look for a university. I just wanted to learn under Upendra sir. That’s where my real education began,” says Ravi.
The I Am God trailer, which hints at a blend of love, mystery, and philosophy, highlights the layered tone that has long defined Upendra’s cinema. With sharp visuals and a cryptic narrative, it teases the story of a man caught between devotion, destiny, and doubt.
After watching the trailer, a visibly impressed Upendra said, "He was always curious, and always learning.” He also appreciated how Ravi has shaped his own vision while retaining the curiosity of a true artist.
Ravi keeps it simple when it comes to audience expectations. “We’ve worked hard on I Am God, but I won’t ask anyone to come watch it. Every group has at least one person who watches Kannada films on Fridays, just ask them what they thought of I Am God. That’s enough for us.”
Featuring Vijeta Pareek as the female lead alongside Ravi Shankar, Avinash, Aruna Balraj, and Niranjan Kumar, I Am God produced by Sudha has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Jithin Das. The film, backed by strong visuals and a spiritual undertone, is set to release across Karnataka on November 7.