Komal Kumar: People come for the story, not the 100-crore budgets

Actor Komal Kumar, much like his brother and actor Jaggesh, is synonymous with comedy and blending concepts with conviction. This time, he steps into the shadowy world of horror, exploring a terrain that’s both mythical and mystical.
“More than horror, I call it a fantasy horror,” says Komal, ahead of the film’s release this week. “It’s not the regular scream-and-run format. There are myths, rituals, witchcraft, and even animal sacrifices woven into the narrative. But at its heart, it’s entertainment, a cat-and-mouse game that blends fear with laughter.”
The title Kona, he explains, carries layers of meaning. “It’s not just a name. It represents a space, both physical and spiritual. The film is set in a place where a buffalo sacrifice is believed to bring prosperity. That belief, and how the characters get entangled in it, forms the core of Kona,” he reveals.
As someone deeply devoted, Komal found himself drawn to the film’s mythological undertones. “From the Puranas, we learn that Navaratri represents the triumph of good over evil. Every time evil rises, divinity takes a new form. That’s what this film taps into, how faith and fear coexist,” he says.
Produced by Tanisha Kuppanda, a former Bigg Boss contestant who also stars alongside Komal, the film features familiar television faces, including Namratha Gowda, Vinay Gowda. Kona also stars Rithvi Jagadish, Vijay Chendur, MK Mutt, and Jagappa (Jagadish Kumar) in key roles. “I never saw them as Bigg Boss contestants or newcomers. They are actors, co-players. There’s no newcomer or senior in cinema; there are only players who bring their best to the field,” points out Komal.
Working with Tanisha, Komal says, was a collaborative experience. “In my career, I’ve worked with at least eight to ten women producers, including my wife. I see producers as creative partners. I’ve always been a producer and director’s actor. If I want to make my own vision, I’ll direct my own film. Here, I just add strength and colour to theirs,” says the actor, who went beyond just being one in Kona. “I like sharing my experience; it helps the film. We worked as one unit. My passion is for the film as a whole.”
Post-Kantara Chapter 1, expectations from Kannada cinema have reached new heights, but Komal insists Kona has its own path. “Yes, the budget isn’t massive, but we intend to make a good film that can travel beyond languages. We’ve treated it like a big canvas. From the sound design to the background score by Sukumaran and songs by Shashank Seshagiri, everything has been crafted like this is a 100-crore film.”
Balancing fantasy, horror, and comedy is no small task, yet Komal’s instinct for timing keeps it grounded. “You can’t fake emotions before a camera. I’ve always believed in natural performances. Even when I mix humour with horror, it’s about truth in reaction, not exaggeration.”
Looking back, he reflects on how his earlier experiments shaped his sensibilities. “When I did Mr Garagasa, we shot it in eight days, but rooted in our nativity. That experience taught me that content matters more than gloss. Even Vaare Vah had humour within content, not outside of it,” says Komal, adding that shooting Kona was far from easy. “The entire film was shot at night. We didn’t have proper lighting facilities, so we created artificial ones. Lighting up an entire place set in the dark, and that was our biggest challenge,” he recalls.
As the conversation turns to budgets and scale, Komal stays practical. “Not every 100-crore film guarantees an audience. Content does. That’s what people come for. The rest is packaging,” says a candid Komal, who is in constant evolution as an actor, as he mounts a quiet rebellion against typecasting by starring in a horror fantasy film. “Every story has a reason for being told. If Kona makes you shiver, smile, and think, then we’ve done our job,” he signs off.