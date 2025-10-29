Congratulations Brother locks release date

The Kannada film Congratulations Brother is preparing for a wide release across Karnataka on November 21. Instead of sticking to the usual online buzz or city-based events, the team has chosen to meet audiences in person. They have begun a statewide journey that will take them from Bidar in the north to Chamarajanagar in the south, covering every district along the way.
Produced by Prashanth Kalloor under the banners of Kalloor Cinemas, Pen N Paper Studios, and Screen First Production, the film takes its title from the popular social media catchphrase Congratulations Brother. The film is directed by Prathap Gandharva from a story written by filmmaker Hari Santhosh, who has also guided the project as its creative head. The lead roles are played by Rakshith Naag and Sanjana Doss, with Harish Reddy serving as co-producer.
The promotional campaign began near Veeresh Theatre in Bengaluru, where Kannada activist Sa. Ra. Govindu flagged off a custom-designed publicity vehicle. The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew, who expressed their excitement to travel across Karnataka and personally introduce their work to audiences. The team’s bus, decorated with visuals from the film, will visit towns, colleges, and public spaces, aiming to create a direct and personal connection with viewers.
In an age where film promotions mostly happen online, this initiative feels refreshingly grounded. It brings back the warmth of old-school marketing, where the cast and crew travelled to meet people face-to-face and share their story.
Congratulations Brother is said to explore youthful themes, touching on relationships, dreams, and the emotions that shape everyday life. The creative head, Hari Santhosh, said that the story reflects today’s culture while staying rooted in familiar human experiences.
The event was attended by producer Prashanth Kalloor, co-producer Harish Reddy, lead actors Rakshith Naag and Sanjana Das, along with Anusha, Rakshith Kapu, Sudarshan, and Chetan Durga. The film will be distributed by Munindra across Karnataka.