Himesh Reshammiya makes Kannada singing debut with Ruby

Raghu Kovi, the State Award-winning writer for Krishna Leela, is all set to make his directorial debut with Ruby. The film, based on a real incident that took place along the Hyderabad-Karnataka border, carries multiple highlights, blending interesting actors, a comeback of major talents, and an impressive musical and technical setup. Ram Gowda, who recently made his acting debut with Dilmaar, will now be part of his sophomore project. He will be seen alongside Tamil actor Shaam of Kick-fame, who makes his comeback to Kannada cinema through Ruby. The film also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead. Having made her Kannada debut with Gaalipata 2 and last seen in Martin, Vaibhavi joins the team.