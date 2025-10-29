Himesh Reshammiya makes Kannada singing debut with Ruby
Raghu Kovi, the State Award-winning writer for Krishna Leela, is all set to make his directorial debut with Ruby. The film, based on a real incident that took place along the Hyderabad-Karnataka border, carries multiple highlights, blending interesting actors, a comeback of major talents, and an impressive musical and technical setup. Ram Gowda, who recently made his acting debut with Dilmaar, will now be part of his sophomore project. He will be seen alongside Tamil actor Shaam of Kick-fame, who makes his comeback to Kannada cinema through Ruby. The film also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead. Having made her Kannada debut with Gaalipata 2 and last seen in Martin, Vaibhavi joins the team.
Music stands as one of the biggest highlights of Ruby. Popular Bollywood composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya marks his South Indian singing debut with this film. Known for his long list of chartbusters and distinctive compositions, Himesh has recorded two songs composed by RP Patnaik, the acclaimed composer behind Vamsi, Akash, and Excuse Me. Raj Patnaik makes his return to Kannada cinema after nearly 15 years. The album will also feature a track by Rohanpreet Singh. The lyrics are penned by Jayant Kaikini, Nagendra Prasad, Nagarjuna Sharma, and Chayanka.
Ruby brings together an experienced technical crew. Cinematographer Venkatesh Anguraj, known for his work in Raajakumara and Yuvarathna, handles the visuals. Editing is being done by veteran Suresh Urs, who is best known for films like Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se. National Award-winning stunt choreographer Vikram Mor of KGF-fame has taken care of the action while Maasthi has written the dialogues, and Mohan Pandit handles production design. The film is produced by Nikhul Desai’s Evaan Films, the Bollywood banner behind Oh My God 2, marking its first Kannada venture in association with Shivaraj’s Navisha Films.
The team has already completed its first schedule and is preparing for a major announcement on October 30, when the title and first poster will be unveiled. The next schedule is planned across Mysuru, Kashi, and the Taj Mahal.