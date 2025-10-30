Darling Krishna: Audiences will see a completely new side of me in Brat

Actor Darling Krishna, known for his romantic and family dramas, is stepping into new territory with Brat, directed by Shashank, with whom the actor is collaborating with for the second time. The film produced by Manjunath Kandkur, and also stars Manisha Kandur as the female lead. The film, releasing on October 31, explores the dark side of cricket betting. In this candid chat, Krishna shares his thoughts on his latest outing, his love for cricket, and why Brat might be his most unpredictable role yet.
Excerpts:
You’ve always been known for love stories and family dramas. What made you take this leap into a darker world with Brat? Was it a strategic move or time for a change?
I think it is time to explore a new side of myself as an actor. Shashank and I have often worked on films celebrating emotion, love, and family. But with Brat, we wanted to challenge that comfort zone. It’s not just a film about cricket; it’s about obsession, deceit, and the game within the game. Cricket here becomes a metaphor for life, where one bad shot can change your destiny. Shashank came to me with a story where cricket provides the backdrop for deeper human conflict. I instantly knew that Kristy, my character, would allow me to show something I had never revealed on screen before.
You’ve mentioned before that cricket has always been close to your heart. How much of your real-life passion for the sport seeps into Brat?
Cricket is my second love after cinema. I remember those days when we’d eagerly wait for Sachin Tendulkar to walk onto the field. There was so much purity and emotion in the game back then. I’m not a fan of IPL; I prefer Test cricket and India matches where every ball feels like a story. Since league cricket became popular, I’ve felt a personal disconnect. I still play regularly, so yes, when I portrayed Kristy, using the bat wasn’t hard, but handling his mindset was a challenge.
Did you know much about cricket betting before this film, given that the theme deals with its darker side?
I was aware of it, like anyone else who grew up in the ’90s. Back then, we heard about controversies, but our emotions were always tied to the game, not the surrounding noise. I never realized how complex and manipulative the betting world could be until I read this script. I didn’t do much research; I trusted Shashank completely. He had done his homework, and my job was to stay true to the character’s instincts, that thrill of predicting, reading the game, and understanding players as if they were part of a psychological experiment.
Tell us more about Kristy. What makes him different from the Krishna audiences have seen before?
Kristy is unlike any character I’ve played. He’s unpredictable, sharp, and operates in moral grey areas. For the first time, I’m playing someone who doesn’t seek the audience’s sympathy. He examines every ball, every field setup, and every move like a hunter studying his prey. It’s not about winning the match; it’s about controlling it. That’s what makes Kristy fascinating to me. The film even introduces a shot called the ‘Submarine shot,’ something Shashank created to add a unique twist to the cricket sequences.
How was it collaborating again with Shashank after Kousalya Supraja Rama?
Shashank is one of the most passionate filmmakers I’ve worked with. He always knows how to present his hero in a fresh way. With Kousalya Supraja Rama, he explored my emotional and romantic side; with Brat, he’s pushed me into a space that’s edgier and layered. He’s meticulous about details, from how Kristy behaves off the field to how he reacts under pressure.
The title itself, Brat, sounds rebellious. How much of that attitude reflects in the character?
Quite a lot. Kristy is rebellious in thought and action, and in reality, I can’t get close to him. He doesn’t follow the rules; he makes his own. He represents that part of us that wants to challenge the system, even if it means getting hurt. The word Brat here signifies defiance rather than arrogance. The story highlights how unchecked passion can turn into obsession, especially when betting is involved, like an overconfident batsman who forgets every ball can lead to his downfall.
There’s also a dance number that’s been grabbing attention. Was that your comfort zone or a challenge?
I’m not a spontaneous dancer; I need my rehearsals. This song was special because it comes at a high-energy moment in the film. I took about a week to nail the moves. It’s edgy, stylish, and showcases a different visual side of me.
Since the film revolves around cricket, if you could face any legendary player on the pitch, who would it be?
I’d love to face Shane Warne. His deliveries were mind games; you never knew what to expect. If the cricket pitch were cinema, I’d want to be an all-rounder. I enjoy acting, I can bat a bit, bowl a bit, and now with Brat, maybe I can even bluff a bit (laughs).
If you had to choose, who would survive a real-life betting scam, Krishna or Kristy?
Definitely Kristy! He’s too smart to get caught. I’d probably walk away if I sensed trouble. But Kristy would know how to play the odds and still come out on top.
Finally, what do you hope audiences take away from Brat?
That there’s more to cricket than what we see on the scoreboard. Brat is not about who wins or loses; it’s about choices, temptation, betting, and how easily passion can turn into danger. For me, this film is like a bouncer; it might surprise you, but it will also wake you up. I’m sure audiences will see a completely new side of me.