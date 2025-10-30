Poorvaaj and Jyothi step into the 'science of emotion' with Killer

Director Poorvaaj, who is best known for films like Shukra, Matarani Mounamidi, and A Masterpiece, is back with Killer. This time, he goes beyond genre limits to tell a story where emotion and artificial intelligence clash.
The first look of the film shows Jyothi Poorvaj, who plays the female lead, standing enveloped by glowing tendrils that pulse like veins of light. She is neither fully human nor entirely machine. Her sleek black suit shows precision, and her calm gaze holds something almost soulful, as if coded emotions have found a new form.
Poorvaaj describes Killer as “an experiment in emotion.” It asks what happens when intelligence becomes artificial, but feelings remain real.
Apart from helming the science fiction thriller, Poorvaaj also plays the protagonist, the titular killer. Jyothi Poorvaj, as the Dream Girl, is said to be the film’s central paradox. The ensemble cast of the film also features Vishal Raj, Gautam Chakradhar Koppisetty, Archana Ananth, Ravi Prakash, and Shivani Reddy in prominent roles.
Produced by Think Cinema in collaboration with AU&I Studios and Merge XR, and backed by Jyoti Poorvaj, Prajay Kamat, and A Padmanabha Reddy, Killer Part 1: Dream Girl has finished filming and is now in post-production.
The film has cinematography by Jagadeesh Bommisetti and music by Ashirvad and Suman Jeeva. The makers are yet to confirm a release date for the film.