Priyanka Achar: Mentorship has been the most rewarding part of Elumale

When Priyanka Achar first walked onto the stage of the reality show Mahanati, she hardly imagined it would change the course of her life. She thought she’d last “two weeks at best.” Instead, she walked away as the winner. “I was only thinking about how I needed to work on getting to the big screen, but never thought of getting into a reality show, and winning was never in my mind. But that win gave me my first wing toward cinema, and today, being part of Elumale, my first film, feels like a dream come true,” says Priyanka ahead of the film’s release on September 5.



The newcomer is soft-spoken, often measuring her words, but her ambitions are clear. “I believe in hard work,” she says. “When Tharun sir gave me Rs 500 on the Mahanati stage as a token for my career, I manifested that someday I would work under his banner. He blessed me, and now I have this opportunity through his production house, Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez. It feels like life has come full circle.”