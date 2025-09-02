Punit Rangaswamy: Elumale is my way of showing that reality is more thrilling than fiction

Every person stepping into the world of cinema dreams of leaving a mark in one form or another. For lyricist-turned-filmmaker Punit Rangaswamy, it was always about leaving a legacy of words. “I wanted my writing to be spoken about, to be remembered. Unfortunately, my lyrics or story ideas did not convince the directors I worked with. That’s when I realised, if the director is the decision-maker when it comes to writing, why not become one myself? That thought became the seed for direction,” recalls Punit, who makes his directorial debut with Elumale, which sees its release this week.
Before this point of reckoning, Punit spent years behind the screen. He worked with Tharun Kishore Sudhir for three years as lyricist and writer, and was part of the writing and direction department for Kaatera for nearly two years. He also collaborated with Guru Deshpande on multiple occasions. “Tharun gave me the best encouragement. When Elumale did not match his directorial profile, he entrusted me with that responsibility. He judged rightly and made me the captain of the project,” says Punit.
While some believe writing and direction are two completely different skillsets, Punit is convinced that they are two sides of the same coin. “Writing and direction are mutual. Every good director should be a good writer. That’s the fact. I never went to a school to learn filmmaking. For me, the content drives everything, right from shot division and camera movements to music and filmmaking choices. When I tell a story, it has to be from my point of view, my vision.”
Hailing from Mandya, Punit has always believed in the power of stories rooted in reality, and Elumale is no exception. “It is based on a real incident. I feel every subject should have that touch of reality. Otherwise, it becomes lifeless. For Elumale, I researched newspapers spanning a three-year period around the 2004 timeline to get the facts right. Reality, when researched properly, can be more thrilling than fiction,” he shares.
Elumale is set in 2004, against the politically and emotionally charged backdrop of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s tenure, the Cauvery water dispute, and the turbulent times of forest brigand Veerappan. At its heart lies a cross-border romance between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “I was in college in 2004. Being from that region, I saw and lived through many of those moments; the protests, the college closures, the kidnapping of Dr Rajkumar, and eventually Veerappan’s death. At Mysuru University, we also had students from Tamil Nadu, which gave me familiarity with their lifestyle. All this helped me shape the story,” explains Punit.
For his debut, Punit has opted for relative newcomers Raanna and Priyanka Kumar Achar in the lead roles. “My story did not demand stars. For me, either the director, the producer, or the actors should be the driving force to reach the audience. In Elumale’s case, the production house became that force, and Tharun Kishore Sudhir gave the film the right push, with Atlanta Nagendra joining him as producer,” says Punit.
The film, however, is not short on experienced talent. The cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Kishore, and TS Nagabharana, while the technical crew boasts of heavyweights like D Imman for music, Advaita Gurumurthy as cinematographer, KM Prakash as editor, and Uday (sound designer of Visaranai and Viduthalai) for sound. Colourist Raju Reddy, who worked on Pushpa, is also part of the project. “I am the only newcomer here. Everyone else brought their immense experience and gave more than I expected,” he beams.
A large portion of Elumale unfolds at night, which brings its own share of hurdles. “Night has its own world, its own texture, silence, and even its own kind of fear. Capturing that realistically was a challenge. For me, sound was as important as the visuals. We put a lot of detail into it. The night sequences became the most unique experience of making this film,” Punit reflects.
Releasing in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, Elumale is pitched as a rooted story with universal appeal. “The term ‘Pan-India’ is often misused. For me, if a story is strong, it will connect with audiences everywhere. A real-based incident is the biggest connector as it goes beyond language. Elumale will travel across borders, much like the love story at its core. I strongly believe audiences will see value for their ticket money and leave with double the satisfaction,” signs off Punit.