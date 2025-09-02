Kannada Kannada

Arjun Raj: Kantara Chapter 1 will show the world just how powerful Indian action can be

The action–stunt choreographer opens up on bringing scale, risk and raw power to Kantara Chapter 1, how it has some of Indian cinema’s grandest and costliest action sequences, breaks down its myth-laced action and praises Rishab Shetty for elevating each battle into spectacle