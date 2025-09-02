KVN Production to produce Shivanna's next, directed by Pavan Wadeyar

Shivarajkumar continues his busy streak with yet another film, which will go on floors on September 3 in Bengaluru. The project will be directed by Pavan Wadeyar, who has earlier helmed two successful outings with Puneeth Rajkumar and is now collaborating with Shivanna for the very first time. Subsequent schedules are planned in Mandya, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.