KVN Production to produce Shivanna's next, directed by Pavan Wadeyar

Shivarajkumar continues his busy streak with yet another film, which will go on floors on September 3 in Bengaluru. The project will be directed by Pavan Wadeyar, who has earlier helmed two successful outings with Puneeth Rajkumar and is now collaborating with Shivanna for the very first time. Subsequent schedules are planned in Mandya, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
The project is bankrolled by KVN Productions, led by Venkat Narayana Konanki, in association with Wadeyar Movies. KVN has been on an aggressive expansion mode with a host of multilingual ventures, including KD, Jana Nayagan, and a Hindi film directed by Priyadarshan starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, a Malayalam film with director Balan, and a Telugu project with megastar Chiranjeevi. The addition of this Shivarajkumar-starrer strengthens the banner’s diverse line-up.
The film brings together a power-packed cast, featuring interesting actors like Jayaram, Sai Kumar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, alongside younger talents Sanjana Anand and Dheekshith Shetty. Mounted on a large scale, it is pitched as a commercial entertainer loaded with action, drama, and emotion. The music will be composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Shashank Narayan will handle the editing.