Ravi Gowda juggles multiple responsibilities in I’m God

Ravi Gowda is set to take the lead in I’m God, his upcoming romantic thriller. Recently, the film’s first look and motion poster were released by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Now, the first song of the film has been released.
Ravi Gowda not only plays the hero but also directs and produces the film, marking his first independent venture in Kannada. While he appeared earlier in Dhvaj, I’m God is his solo project as a hero and director.
The song, released during the Gowri festival, is sung by popular youth sensation Sanjith Hegde, composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics by Nagarjun Sharma. “The song depicts a boy’s emotions after falling in love. The combination of Ajaneesh Loknath’s music and Sanchit’s voice adds extra charm,” says Ravi.
Having completed shooting, the film is in post-production and is expected to be released by the end of this year. Shot across Bengaluru and Kerala, I’m God features debutant Viteja Pareek alongside Ravi Gowda, with supporting performances from Ravishankar, Avinash, and Aruna Balraj.