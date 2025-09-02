Bilichukki Hallihakki locks release date

From what the director has revealed so far, the film leans on an unusual subject. It is the first Kannada film to be centred on vitiligo—commonly known as tonnu—a condition many live with, yet rarely seen on screen. While the medical world classifies it as a skin disorder, what surrounds it are layers of stigma, myth, and misunderstanding. Mahesh attempts to capture the inner turmoil of a life touched by vitiligo, weaving it into a narrative that resists easy assumptions.