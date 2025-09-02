Bilichukki Hallihakki locks release date

Bilichukki Hallihakki, produced, directed, and headlined by Mahira-fame Mahesh Gowda, is already drawing curiosity with its posters. The film has now locked in its release date for October 24 across Karnataka.
From what the director has revealed so far, the film leans on an unusual subject. It is the first Kannada film to be centred on vitiligo—commonly known as tonnu—a condition many live with, yet rarely seen on screen. While the medical world classifies it as a skin disorder, what surrounds it are layers of stigma, myth, and misunderstanding. Mahesh attempts to capture the inner turmoil of a life touched by vitiligo, weaving it into a narrative that resists easy assumptions.
Mahesh, who first directed Mahira, spent considerable time preparing before mounting this film under the HonnuDi Productions banner. Adding depth to the story is theatre talent Kajal Kundar, who steps in as Kavitha. In a unique turn, Mahesh, who has vitiligo, plays the protagonist, bringing lived experience to the role.