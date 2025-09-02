Sudeep: December is the right time to strike with Mark

The much-anticipated title announcement of Kichcha Sudeepa’s K47 was revealed ahead of the actor’s birthday celebration on September 2. Titled Mark, the film will present the Pan-India actor in a commanding new avatar, complete with a striking hairstyle that has already caught everyone’s attention. A collaboration between TG Thyagarajan’s Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creatiions, Mark reunites Sudeep with director Vijay Kartikeyaa after the blockbuster success of Max. Produced by Arjun Thyagarajan and Senthil Thyagarajan, with music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Shekar Chandra, Mark is expected to be the grand release to close the year.
For Sudeep, the teaser isn’t just a reveal—it’s a statement. “This is a very well-planned film. When we announced the project in July, we had also said that we have December 2025 in mind, and that target hasn’t changed,” he says. “I want to make sure that I have one release a year. If the film is done in time, it can be released on time. That discipline matters.”
With nearly half the film already shot, the team is working “day and night” to meet its October wrap-up deadline. “I give full credit to my technical crew. They’ve planned everything perfectly. When budgets become huge, cinema gets tougher. But if you deliver fast and well, you save money. That’s where efficiency is an achievement,” he notes.
Yet, December 2025 will see a crowded battlefield. Darshan’s The Devil has already been announced for that window, releasing on December 12, while Arjun Janya’s directorial 45, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, is also set to release on December 25 for Christmas. Sudeep brushes off the notion of rivalry. “It is just a perception. I’m not here to challenge anyone. I’m working for my film, my industry, my people, and my fans. The rest ends there,” he says firmly, adding, "December is the right window. After that, you hit exam season, then IPL. If I push to June or July, it makes no sense. Unlike Tamil Nadu, where Pongal means extended celebrations, here it’s just one day. Why wait?”
Even as Mark races toward completion, Sudeep already has his next moves planned. Once he wraps up this film, he will turn his focus to BRB, a massive venture eyeing a Christmas 2026 release. “Yes, BRB is next on the cards,” he confirms. “That will be a big one, and I want to give it the time it deserves.”
In parallel, discussions are underway for another project that could also arrive in 2026 alongside BRB. “I’m in talks with a few directors. Once Mark is done, I’ll confirm one more film for 2026,” he reveals. Amid these film commitments, Sudeep is also gearing up to return as the host of the next season of Bigg Boss Kannada.