Sudeep: December is the right time to strike with Mark

Yet, December 2025 will see a crowded battlefield. Darshan’s The Devil has already been announced for that window, releasing on December 12, while Arjun Janya’s directorial 45, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, is also set to release on December 25 for Christmas. Sudeep brushes off the notion of rivalry. “It is just a perception. I’m not here to challenge anyone. I’m working for my film, my industry, my people, and my fans. The rest ends there,” he says firmly, adding, "December is the right window. After that, you hit exam season, then IPL. If I push to June or July, it makes no sense. Unlike Tamil Nadu, where Pongal means extended celebrations, here it’s just one day. Why wait?”