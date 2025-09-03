Raanna: I’d rather wait three years than do the wrong film

“My background is in engineering,” he says, adding, “But films were always around me. Still, I didn’t want to step in just because my family was in the cinema. It had to be my decision.” He made his debut with Ek Love Ya (2022), directed by Prem, a glossy urban romance that put him on the map. Songs became chartbusters, and audiences noticed his screen presence. But while many would have jumped quickly into more projects, Raanna disappeared from the arc lights for three years.