Raanna: I’d rather wait three years than do the wrong film

For Raanna, cinema has been the air he breathes. Surrounded by people who live and dream films — right from his late father, BC Gowrishankar, a well-known cinematographer, his mother, Mamatha Rao, a once-celebrated actor, his sister and popular actor Rakshitha, and his brother-in-law, director Prem — Raanna’s world has always been steeped in stories, lights, and sets. Yet, despite such a legacy, he never rushed into the spotlight.
“My background is in engineering,” he says, adding, “But films were always around me. Still, I didn’t want to step in just because my family was in the cinema. It had to be my decision.” He made his debut with Ek Love Ya (2022), directed by Prem, a glossy urban romance that put him on the map. Songs became chartbusters, and audiences noticed his screen presence. But while many would have jumped quickly into more projects, Raanna disappeared from the arc lights for three years.
“To be honest, my first film gave me that kick-start. But for my second film, I wanted a story that people could connect to. I listen to narrations like an audience. If I can sit through two hours without getting bored, only then do I say yes,” he explains.
That instinct lead him to Elumale, which is hitting the screens on September 5. Directed by Punit Rangaswamy, with Tharun Kishore Sudhir serving as creative director and producer alongside Atlanta Nagendra, the film became the script Raanna was waiting for. “Tharun’s involvement gave me confidence. And when he chose me based on my talent, and not my background, it meant the world. That’s the biggest appreciation an actor can get.”
In Elumale, Raanna plays Harisha, a yellow-board cab driver from Mysore, caught in a story rooted in real incidents. The narrative, set in 2004, is laced with romance and thriller elements. “It’s not just a love story,” he clarifies. “One incident changes everything, and the repercussions are carried throughout the film, keeping the thrill. That’s what excited me.”
Preparing for Harisha was no easy task. “Being from Mysore, I could relate to the local slang, but still had to polish it. Priyanka Achar, my co-actor, found it tougher since she had to work on the Tamil slang because of the cross-border romance. We went through workshops where the director gave us backstories for our characters. That helped us stay in the skin of Harisha and Revathi.”
While Ek Love Ya showed him in a glossy, modern avatar, Elumale demanded more subtlety. “Harisha is a boy-next-door. I was always worried if I was overdoing it. But Tharun told me not to overplay. That reassurance helped.”
He admits there was pressure to stay visible. “People told me not to be choosy, and to just keep doing films. But I didn’t want to succumb. I could have done three films in the last three years, but if they hadn’t worked, I’d be sitting at home. I’d rather sit and wait for the right story.”
Now, as Elumale nears release, Raanna is both nervous and grateful. “The film is done with heart. I just hope audiences embrace it. If Harisha stays in their minds, then I’ve done justice.”