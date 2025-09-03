Vinay Kumar Vaidyanathan: Austin Na Mahan Mouna is my journey of passion and perseverance

Talking about his 13-year-long journey, Vinay shared, “After completing Electrical Engineering, I developed an immense interest in cinema. I worked as an associate director, made short films, and gained experience. Through AVV Productions, I have now acted, produced, and directed this film. Austin Na Mahan Mouna is an emotional story set in the 1990s coastal belt. The incident behind the ‘Great Silence’ is its highlight. Austin turns pain into power, bending his enemies to his will. But in the final reckoning, is he the master of destiny or just a pawn in another’s game? That’s the crux of my film,” says Vinay as he recalls his learnings from working on Rana Vikrama with Puneeth Rajkumar, whom he considers a lasting influence.