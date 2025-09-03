Vinay Kumar Vaidyanathan: Austin Na Mahan Mouna is my journey of passion and perseverance

The trailer of Austin Na Mahan Mouna, gearing up for release, was launched in a unique style with music director Vishwi and his team delivering a live performance of the film’s songs. The event was graced by Subramani, grandson of the legendary poet and philosopher DV Gundappa (DVG), and uncle of the film’s actor-director-producer Vinay Kumar Vaidyanathan.
Talking about his 13-year-long journey, Vinay shared, “After completing Electrical Engineering, I developed an immense interest in cinema. I worked as an associate director, made short films, and gained experience. Through AVV Productions, I have now acted, produced, and directed this film. Austin Na Mahan Mouna is an emotional story set in the 1990s coastal belt. The incident behind the ‘Great Silence’ is its highlight. Austin turns pain into power, bending his enemies to his will. But in the final reckoning, is he the master of destiny or just a pawn in another’s game? That’s the crux of my film,” says Vinay as he recalls his learnings from working on Rana Vikrama with Puneeth Rajkumar, whom he considers a lasting influence.
Producer K Manju, who attended the launch, praised the effort. “The main reason I came here today is because of our mentor Subramani, who is none other than DVG’s grandson, and his nephew Vinay is acting in and producing this film. The trailer is very unique."
Subramani expressed pride in Vinay’s journey, quoting Shakespeare, “Literature is the index of life,” and urged support for the film.
With six soulful tracks by Vishwi and a cast featuring Prakruthi, Risha Gowda, Bala Rajawadi, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Jagappa, and Swathi, among others, Austin Na Mahan Mouna has cinematography by Rajakanth and Srinivas, and editing by Shashidhar, and is slated for a statewide release on September 5 through KRG Films.