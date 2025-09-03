Billa Ranga Baashaa – First Blood sets the stage for futuristic rebellion

The makers of Billa Ranga Baashaa – First Blood (BRB), starring Kiccha Sudeep, have unveiled a poster that captures the essence of rebellion. The announcement logo has now become a mark etched on his bazooka, while another emblem burns on the flag behind him. The film’s tagline, “You can kill a rebel, not a rebellion,” sets the stage for a saga of resistance, uprising, and unyielding spirit.
It signifies the fear every empire harbours, not of a man, but of the spirit that refuses to kneel. The imagery reinforces the tale of a lone figure rising with aggression, carrying the fire of an angry young man’s spirit. Visually, the poster sets the tone as Sudeep stands tall, weapon in hand, against a storm of fire and chaos, with a glowing red emblem of rebellion behind him. First Blood hints at the beginning of a larger saga, a cinematic rebellion that promises scale, spectacle, and the rise of a hero who refuses to bow.
Directed by Anup Bhandari, who reunites with Sudeep after Vikrant Rona, BRB is among the most ambitious projects in Kannada cinema. The film unfolds nearly two centuries in the future, demanding specially erected sets to bring its dystopian world to life. Explaining the long gaps between schedules, Sudeep said, “It takes time to put up these sets, because we are creating the world in which the story is set.”
To streamline the process, Sudeep suggested longer shooting stretches, allowing him to complete other commitments before returning for back-to-back BRB schedules. He plans to resume shooting after completing Mark, probably in November. Backed by producers Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film remains wrapped in secrecy, with the rest of the cast and crew yet to be revealed.