Rakshith Nag finds his voice in Congratulations Brother

For actor Rakshith Nag, Congratulations Brother is a canvas where he steps in both as a performer and a lyricist. He has penned the lines for its first song, 'Hale Sanyasi'. “Writing the lyrics was special because it felt personal,” he shared at the launch, adding that the song mirrors the film’s youthful spirit and emotional depth.
The film, directed by Pratap Gandharva with Hari Santhosh as creative head, has already caught attention with its title, borrowed from a viral social media phrase. Produced by Prashanth Kallur under Kallur Cinemas, Pen N Paper Studios, and Screen First Production, the film pairs Rakshith with Sanjana Doss and Anusha, while veteran Shashikumar is seen in a key role.
The grand launch of 'Hale Sanyasi' had Ragini Dwivedi, Rajavardhan, and Vicky Varun unveiling the track. Ragini, admiring the freshness of the team, wished them success, while Rajavardhan praised the promotional zeal and recalled his own experience working with Santhosh. Calling the song “melodious and powerful,” Vicky Varun credited Suraj Jois’ composition and Jogi Prem’s unique voice for its impact.
The team is positioning Congratulations Brother as a blend of youthful energy and seasoned guidance. Backed by Anand Audio, the film now carries the rhythm of 'Hale Sanyasi' as its anthem of intent, ahead of the release.