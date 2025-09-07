AA Films to distribute Kantara: Chapter 1 in North India

Hombale Films, one of India’s most ambitious production houses, has officially announced the worldwide release of Kantara: Chapter 1 on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi and the Dasara festivities. Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, this highly anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has already stirred massive curiosity across the country.
With growing demand for Kantara: Chapter 1 in various languages, the latest development confirms that the film’s distribution in North India will be handled by AA Films, ensuring that audiences in Hindi-speaking regions also get to witness this epic saga on the big screen. Carrying forward the legacy of Kantara, the upcoming prequel promises a larger canvas and a more immersive cinematic experience.
Backed by producer Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 transports viewers to the 4th century, exploring the grandeur, culture, and mysticism of an era rarely depicted in Indian cinema. Rishab Shetty not only directs but also plays the lead role, supported by a formidable ensemble cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.
The film is set for a multi-lingual release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English, and will be released across the world—except China. With this, Hombale Films continues to strengthen its vision of taking rooted Indian stories to global audiences, much like it achieved with KGF and Kantara.
What makes Kantara Chapter 1 truly exciting is its blend of gripping storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and soul-stirring music. If the first film was celebrated for its cultural depth and universal resonance, the prequel aims to go a step further, creating a cinematic spectacle that bridges tradition and scale.
As the countdown to 2025 begins, Kantara Chapter 1 is poised to set a new benchmark, standing tall as one of the most awaited films of the year, ready to carry Indian cinema’s storytelling legacy to new horizons.