Darshan’s The Devil track 'Idre Nemdiyag Irbek' dominates streaming platforms

Challenging Star Darshan’s upcoming action drama The Devil is already making noise — not at the box office yet, but on music charts. The film’s first single, 'Idre Nemdiyag Irbek…,” dropped a few days ago on the Saregama Kannada channel and has exploded online, clocking more than 13 million organic views on YouTube. The track now reigns at No. 1 on the platform’s Trending Music Videos list.
The winning combination comes from lyricist Anirudh Shastry, vocalist Deepak Blue, and hitmaker Ajaneesh Loknath, whose composition is currently dominating playlists across platforms. On Amazon Music, the number has secured top billing in categories as diverse as Fresh Kannada, New in Dance, Sandalwood Dance Party, Workout Mix, and Long Drive with Sandalwood. Over on Spotify, it’s sitting comfortably at No. 4 on Local Pulse Bengaluru.
Backed by Shri Jaimata Combines, The Devil is written and directed by Prakash Veer, with cinematography by Sudhakar Raj. The film, now wrapped and ready, pairs Darshan with Rachana Rai, and features a heavyweight ensemble including Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Srinivas Prabhu, and Shobaraj.
With its December 12, 2025 release locked, The Devil looks poised to turn its early musical storm into a full-blown box office frenzy.