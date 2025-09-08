Darshan’s The Devil track 'Idre Nemdiyag Irbek' dominates streaming platforms

Challenging Star Darshan’s upcoming action drama The Devil is already making noise — not at the box office yet, but on music charts. The film’s first single, 'Idre Nemdiyag Irbek…,” dropped a few days ago on the Saregama Kannada channel and has exploded online, clocking more than 13 million organic views on YouTube. The track now reigns at No. 1 on the platform’s Trending Music Videos list.