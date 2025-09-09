Sumukha: It is going to be a colourful year with a new slate of films

Actor Sumukha, who was last seen in Yogaraj Bhat’s Manada Kadalu, is entering a significant phase of his career. With three films in the pipeline, the actor says he is consciously exploring different shades of storytelling and performance.
On his birthday, the team unveiled the first-look poster of his next film, directed by newcomer Sanjay KK, who earlier worked as his associate. The film will be produced by Lawrence Joseph under the banner of Royal Fly Entertainments. “They were very impressed with the story. It had the flavour they were looking for, and they were keen to make it. This one will be in Kannada — very rooted, rugged, dark, and emotional — something audiences haven’t seen from me yet. It will also be dubbed and released in Malayalam. Shooting will begin soon.”
While the yet-untitled project brings out a serious side of the actor, Sumukha insists variety is what excites him the most. “The best part is that each film I’ve signed is different in terms of stories and characters,” he shares. “Manada Kadalu gave me the romantic hero tag, but now I’m giving myself an out-and-out new label with Sanjay as director. I’m also working on a slapstick comedy with Pannaga Bharana, which is full of commercial elements.”
Sumukha is also joining hands with Myra Productions for a new project set to go on floors next year, while another film, Chakamaki, is already gearing up for release. “I want to test my versatility and choose scripts that push me in new directions,” he explains. “That’s why one film is rugged and intense, another is lighthearted comedy. I’m always looking for variety.”
For the actor, this year feels both personal and professional. “It’s going to be a colourful year for me, and the best birthday gift I could give myself. I have diverse genres on my plate and an opportunity to reinvent myself. I’m clearly gearing up for a busy and exciting journey ahead,” he says.